Number of cases of violence against children increases in Kyrgyzstan

Number of cases of violence against children has increased over the year in Kyrgyzstan. Nurzhan Adylova, head of the Juvenile Affairs Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, 326 cases of violence against minors were registered for nine months of 2021. Most of the cases of beatings of children take place in Bishkek.

«More than 90 cases of violence against children have been registered in the capital. Some 112 cases are being investigated, 158 were terminated, 9 were suspended, 47 were sent to court. Most of the abuse is committed against girls,» Nurzhan Adylova said.

According to her, 146 temporary protection orders were issued to minors this year. Despite the ongoing prevention, the facts of violence against children continue, their number is growing.