A suspect in the rape of a 14-year-old girl was detained in Sulyukta, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reported.

According to the department, on January 14, a 41-year-old resident of Sulyukta filed a statement that his 14-year-old daughter was raped by a local resident on the night of January 14.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 154 (Rape) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The 31-year-old man was detained as a suspect. He was placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.