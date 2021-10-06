Seasonal increase in ARVI incidence registered in Bishkek

An increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) is observed in Bishkek with the onset of cold weather. Head of the Healthcare Department of Bishkek, Baktygul Ismailova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, 1,466 cases of ARVI were registered over the past week, as well as seven cases of influenza (805 cases were registered for the same period in 2020).

«In recent days, the number of visits of children to the City Children’s Clinical Hospital and the Family Medicine Centers regarding ARVI has also increased by 18 percent,» she said.

From September 29 to October 5, at least 425 children turned to the hospitals with ARVI symptoms. «Some 34 children were hospitalized,» she told.