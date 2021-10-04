13:07
Films from Kyrgyzstan win two prizes at Kinoshock Film Festival

Kinoshock Film Festival of the CIS and Baltic countries has finished in Anapa. Website of the film festival reports.

Balasagyn Musaev’s music to the black-and-white drama «The Road to Eden» was recognized as the best soundtrack in the feature-length film competition.

Bolot Tentimishov, who played in the film «The Lake» directed by Emil Atageldiev, won the Best Actor prize.

This year’s feature film competition program included 12 films from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Armenia.
link: https://24.kg/english/209195/
