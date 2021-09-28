13:15
Man detained in Jalal-Abad for spreading extremist ideology via WhatsApp

A suspect in spreading extremist ideology was detained in Jalal-Abad city. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The police received information that a citizen was distributing materials that call for destruction of the country’s constitutional system.

«The fact was registered. A 51-year-old man was detained within the framework of the initiated criminal case. He is a member of Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami group banned in Kyrgyzstan and disseminated its ideology among his neighbors. In addition, the man spread the ideology of the banned organization in WhatsApp groups. Physical evidence was found during a search in his house. The suspect was taken into custody for two months by a court decision,» the Department of Internal Affairs said.
