EAEU Central Banks discuss general system of financial market regulation

The 22nd meeting of the Advisory Council on Monetary Policy of the Central (National) Banks of the EAEU Member States was held in Bishkek under the chairmanship of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The Council is engaged in the development and deepening of cooperation between the national (central) banks of the EAEU member countries on foreign exchange policy.

«The meeting participants discussed the current economic situation and the course of implementation of monetary policy in the EAEU member states, draft agreements on a supranational body for regulating the financial market and a standardized license, as well as a number of other topical issues of integration interaction,» the statement says.