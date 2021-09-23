10:39
Parliament extends term of work of state commission on Kumtor

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan extended the term of work of the state commission on Kumtor. The state commission will continue working until the end of the term of powers of the Parliament of the sixth convocation.

The decision was made at yesterday’s meeting.

In February, the Parliament established a state commission to inspect the work of Kumtor gold mining enterprise. It estimated the environmental damage and tax liabilities of the company at $4,220 billion. At least 19 people died at Kumtor due to technical errors, and 47 became disabled over the entire period of operation of the mine since 1996.
