Chairwoman of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Chairwoman of the Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva arrived on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Parliament reported.

Deputy Speakers of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aida Kasymalieva and Nurbek Sydygaliev, head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for Cooperation with the Republic of Uzbekistan Mamasadyk Bakirov met the parliamentary delegation at Manas International Airport.

A number of high-level meetings will be held within the framework of the visit.

Tanzila Narbaeva will take part in Dialogue of Women Entrepreneurs Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan International Business Forum.
