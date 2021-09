Former head of Kalmykia (subject of the Russian Federation) and ex-president of FIDE Kirsan Ilyumzhinov came to Kyrgyzstan again. He himself announced on Twitter.

He noted that within the framework of his working visit, he visited Talas region. He held negotiations and discussed opportunities for mutually beneficial projects with the officials of the region.

Kirsan Ilyumzhinov was awarded the title of a citizen of honor of Talas region. «I sincerely thank you and will try to justify the confidence you have shown,» he wrote.