18:49
USD 84.80
EUR 100.71
RUB 1.16
English

Dordoi market sellers hold rally

Sellers of Dordoi market hold a rally. They demand from relevant departments to explain the reason for the increase in size of customs duties.

According to them, the authorities have doubled customs duties without informing the entrepreneurs in advance.

«Market sellers gathered here. We demand to reduce the cost of customs clearance. The size of customs duties has been doubled since September 6. Many people didn’t even know about it. Two or three days ago, we called the central customs office, they said that prices did not rise. Although, customs clearance costs $1.5 at the border since September 6. It used to be $ 0.85 per kilogram. Customs clearance of one truck costs 1.5-2 million soms,» one of the sellers Altyn Alybaev told.

At the same time, he noted that customs officers explain the reason for the increase in the cost of customs clearance by the new rules established on the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. «They say that every country in the Customs Union should have the same size of duties. But the standard of living of the member countries of the EAEU is different. Our average salary is officially 19,000 soms, but in reality it is 3,000-4,000. If we have the same customs clearance cost and the cost of the goods, then we would not be able to buy clothing and so on. Moreover, new school year begins, the people are going through a post-quarantine period,» Altyn Alybaev said.

Since the accession of Kyrgyzstan to the EAEU (August 2015), the import of goods from third countries is registered according to the requirements of the union. To do this, it is necessary to fill out the declarations and apply the customs duty rates established by the common customs tariff of the EAEU.
link: https://24.kg/english/206491/
views: 77
Print
Related
Teachers and doctors hold rally in Bishkek asking to lower mortgage rate
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
Refugees from Afghanistan intend to continue protests in Bishkek
Rally of refugees from Afghanistan: Police urge participants to disperse
Refugees from Afghanistan hold another rally at UN building in Bishkek
Temir Sariev's supporters continue rally near Bishkek City Court
Kumtor case: Supporters of Temir Sariev hold rally near Bishkek City Court
Kumtor case: Rally in support of Temir Sariev held at City Court building
Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov's supporters demand his release
Aksakals demand from SCNS not to interfere in affairs of muftiyat
Popular
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries
Almost 11,000 Bishkek consumers to be left without gas for four days Almost 11,000 Bishkek consumers to be left without gas for four days
Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
8 September, Wednesday
18:18
Dordoi market sellers hold rally Dordoi market sellers hold rally
17:56
New composition of NENK Board of Directors elected
17:39
Network of mining farms revealed in Bishkek and Chui region
17:29
Cabinet of Ministers in talks with Russia to increase duty-free supplies of fuel
17:03
Kyrgyzstan develops new law on education