Elections 2021: Members of 7th convocation to get mandates after New Year

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) will sum up the official results of the voting within two weeks after the announcement of the preliminary results of the elections of deputies of the Parliament.

It clarified that preliminary data will appear before December 18.

As the CEC explained, members of the seventh convocation should receive their mandates in the first decade of January.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
