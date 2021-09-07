Speaker of Parliament proposes to use resources of Kyrgyzstan, do without loans

Success is only possible when the Parliament, Government and President work together. Speaker of the Parliament Talant Mamytov said in an interview with Lessons of Parliamentarism TV program.

According to him, over the past year, all branches of power have been able to work harmoniously.

«Let’s take, for example, the issue of Kumtor. Since the president and Parliament adhere to a single position, inspections are carried out at the mine, measures are taken in the interests of the people, and funds are transferred to the budget. We were able to take decisive steps within the framework of the law. If we use internal resources correctly, we can do without external loans,» Talant Mamytov said.