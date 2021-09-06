Tajikistan not to participate in CSTO Rubezh-2021 exercises in Kyrgyzstan

The armed forces of Tajikistan will not participate in the CSTO exercises Rubezh-2021 in Balykchi city. Deputy Defense Minister Nurlan Kiresheev said at a meeting of the Committee for International Affairs, Security and Defense of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Nurlan Kiresheev did not explain the reason for Tajikistan’s absence from the joint exercises of the CSTO countries, but he noted that the Kyrgyz military would soon leave for Tajikistan for the next exercises.

The exercises of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the CSTO Rubezh-2021 are scheduled for September 7-9, they will be held in Kyrgyzstan at Edelweiss training ground.

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.