Singer Angelika invites Meryem Uzerli to play in Kyrgyz TV series

Singer Angelika invited the actress Meryem Uzerli, who played the leading role in The Magnificent Century TV series, to play in the Kyrgyz TV series.

«Would you accept an offer to star in Kyrgyz television series?» the singer asked.

Meryem Uzerli replied that she did not mind playing a role and immersing herself in another culture.

Presentation of a new film project took place in the capital today. The Asian World Film Festival and Aitysh USA have announced establishment of the Asian World TV Series Awards, which will be held annually in Istanbul, Turkey.

The famous German-Turkish actress Meryem Uzerli, best known for her role of Hurrem Sultan in the Turkish TV series The Magnificent Century, came to present the project in Bishkek.
