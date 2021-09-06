16:13
Asian World Film Festival establishes Asian World TV Series Awards

Asian World Film Festival and Aitysh USA established the Asian World TV Series Awards for TV series from the Asian region. It was announced at a press conference.

The famous German-Turkish actress Meryem Uzerli came to present the project in Bishkek.

The event will take place in early May 2022. According to the organizers, the awards ceremony will be held annually in Istanbul, Turkey.

«Selection of TV series, previews of new TV series, press conferences and expert panels on current topics with the involvement of stars from the film studios of the entire Asian region and Hollywood will be shown within three days,» Asel Sherniyazova, Managing Director of the festival, said.

The idea to reward creators of television series belongs to a member of the Board of Trustees of the Asian World Film Festival, Chairman of the Foreign Language Film Committee of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Golden Globe) Serge Rakhlin. The founders of the project are a public figure, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to France and the Plenipotentiary Representative of Kyrgyzstan to UNESCO Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, businessman and philanthropist Shukhrat Ibragimov, Executive Director of the Asian World Film Festival Georges Chamchoum and co-founder of the festival Asel Sherniyazova.

The TRT TV company, one of the largest universities in Turkey Yeditepe, and the Turkic World Culture, Arts and Cinema Foundation have already expressed interest in the partnership. The Chief Adviser to the President of Turkey Yalcin Topcu also expressed all-round support.
