13:51
USD 84.75
EUR 100.64
RUB 1.16
English

Charged with riots Zhenish Moldokmatov transferred to Bicard clinic

Zhenish Moldokmatov, who is charged with mass riots, is in Bicard private clinic. The press service of the State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

Zhenish Moldokmatov underwent heart surgery.

«The accused is in the private clinic under escort. His condition is satisfactory,» the state service informed.

Earlier, Zhenish Moldokmatov’s lawyer reported that his client was hospitalized.

Zhenish Moldokmatov does not admit his guilt and said earlier that he went on a hunger strike in protest. He was handed a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under article 264 «Staging mass riots» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Rallies were held on October 5-6, 2020 against falsification of the parliamentary elections results. Then riots broke out. The Central Election Commission was forced to annul the election results on October 6. Several convicted politicians were released from prisons.

On October 9, Almazbek Atambayev, his supporters, Omurbek Babanov and others announced another rally. A scuffle broke out on the square between supporters of Sadyr Japarov and the former president.

Later, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained many of them, including Almazbek Atambayev, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov. Some of them are still in custody.
link: https://24.kg/english/206047/
views: 127
Print
Related
Ex-deputy of Talas City Council detained on suspicion of fraud
Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody
Activist Tilekmat Kurenov sentenced to 18 months in prison
Arrest of ex-deputy chief of staff of Presidential Office extended
Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody
Vice mayor Azamat Sagyndyk uulu detained in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Another charge brought against Almazbek Atambayev
Kumtor case: Iskhak Pirmatov released on his own recognizance
Ex-executive secretary of Commission on Citizenship detained
Ex-Deputy Chief of Staff of President Almambet Saliev remanded in custody
Popular
Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries
President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks
Centerra Gold Inc. announces risk of catastrophic events at Kumtor mine Centerra Gold Inc. announces risk of catastrophic events at Kumtor mine
Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed
4 September, Saturday
13:02
Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development...
12:49
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
12:36
Charged with riots Zhenish Moldokmatov transferred to Bicard clinic
12:29
Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries
11:24
Arystanbek Bazarkulov takes 10th place in shot put at Paralympics