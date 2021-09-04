10:41
75 parties intend to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

Receipt of written notifications from political parties, intending to participate in the parliamentary elections, has ended in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Central Election Commission, applications were received from 75 political organizations:

  • Social Democrats;
  • Uluttar Birimdigi;
  • Ishenim;
  • Alliance;
  • Green Party of Kyrgyzstan;
  • Zharatman El;
  • Patriotic Party of Unity of Kyrgyzstan;
  • Ata Meken;
  • Aktiv;
  • Biilik Elge;
  • Yiman Nuru;
  • Socio-political party People’s Hope;
  • Akyikat Kyrgyzstan;
  • Alliance of Political Forces of Kyrgyzstan;
  • Ar-Namys;
  • Social and Political Party Strength in Unity;
  • Democratic Party Azattyk;
  • Yntymak;
  • Aalam;
  • Solidarity;
  • Ak Asaba;
  • Ak Bata;
  • Socialist;
  • Zhany Mezgil;
  • Kuchtuu Region;
  • Butun Kyrgyzstan;
  • People’s Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan;
  • Adilet;
  • Aruuzat — El Kutu;
  • Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan;
  • Mekenchil El;
  • Birge — Together;
  • Zhany ERA;
  • Bizdin El;
  • Kelechek — Future;
  • Eldik Party;
  • People’s Party My Fatherland;
  • Party of Veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Local Military Conflicts;
  • Emgek;
  • Ulutman;
  • Chon Kazat;
  • The Liberal Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan Bagyt;
  • Asyl-Muras Zhashtar;
  • Amanat;
  • Ordo;
  • Nur;
  • People’s Control;
  • Tynchtyk;
  • Egemen Kyrgyzstan;
  • Legalize;
  • Human Rights;
  • Muras;
  • Chyndyk;
  • Reforma;
  • Ak-Niet;
  • Ak-Sanat;
  • Zamandash;
  • Baba Dyikan;
  • Party of Motherland and Creation Ak-Sham;
  • ASHAR-Altan;
  • Commonwealth of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan;
  • Erkin Kyrgyzstan;
  • Ene Zhurogu — Meken;
  • Zhashasyn Kyrgyzstan;
  • Bagyt;
  • Akshumkar;
  • Turan;
  • Kyrgyzstan;
  • Uluu-Zhurt;
  • Asaba National Revival;
  • Aikol Kyrgyzstan;
  • Congress of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan;
  • People’s Action Party;
  • Youth Progressive Party of Kyrgyzstan;
  • Peasant (Farmer) Party of Kyrgyzstan.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
