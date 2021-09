Head of Panfilov district of Bishkek was replaced. Office of the Presidential Envoy to Chui region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The First Deputy Presidential Envoy to the region introduced the new head — Maiyl Aliyaskarov — to the staff. Previously, he was a Deputy Director of the Fisheries Department.

Former head of the district Bakyt Kozuev wrote a letter of resignation.