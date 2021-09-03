13:20
Nationwide vaccination: Ministry of Health focuses on students, teachers

The nationwide vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is focused on students and teachers. Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, temporary vaccination centers have been opened in higher education institutions and large schools. «The teachers got back from vacation, we will increase their coverage. We also plan to cover 219,000 students. At least 73 mobile groups have been formed throughout the republic,» the head of the Ministry of Health said.

The nationwide vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is being held in Kyrgyzstan.

According to official statistics, 461,900 citizens have been vaccinated with two doses in the Kyrgyz Republic, 691,400 received the first dose. At least 1.8 million doses of vaccines are currently available in the republic.
