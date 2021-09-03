Elections 2021: At least 38 parties intend to participate in race

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) received notifications from 38 political parties intending to take part in the elections.

Some 23 applications were submitted the day before:

Socio-political party Strength in Unity,

Democratic Party Azattyk,

Yntymak,

Aalam,

Solidarity,

Ak Asaba,

Ak Bata,

Socialist,

Zhany mezgil,

Kuchtuu region,

Butun Kyrgyzstan,

People’s Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan,

Adilet,

Aruuzat — El Kutu,

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan,

Mekenchil El,

Birge — Together,

Zhany ERA,

Bizdin El,

Kelechek — Future,

Eldik Party,

People’s Party My Fatherland

Party of veterans of the war in Afghanistan and participants of other local military conflicts.

Earlier, 15 political organizations notified of their participation in the elections of deputies:

Social Democrats,

Uluttar Birimdigi,

Ishenim,

Alliance,

Green Party of Kyrgyzstan,

Zharatman El,

Patriotic Party of Unity of Kyrgyzstan,

Ata Meken,

Aktiv,

Biilik Elge,

Yiman Nuru

Socio-political party People’s Hope,

Akyikat Kyrgyzstan,

Alliance of Political Forces of Kyrgyzstan,

Ar-Namys.

Today is the last day for notifications. The deadline is 18.00.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.