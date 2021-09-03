11:48
USD 84.74
EUR 100.38
RUB 1.16
English

Elections 2021: At least 38 parties intend to participate in race

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) received notifications from 38 political parties intending to take part in the elections.

Some 23 applications were submitted the day before:

  • Socio-political party Strength in Unity,
  • Democratic Party Azattyk,
  • Yntymak,
  • Aalam,
  • Solidarity,
  • Ak Asaba,
  • Ak Bata,
  • Socialist,
  • Zhany mezgil,
  • Kuchtuu region,
  • Butun Kyrgyzstan,
  • People’s Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan,
  • Adilet,
  • Aruuzat — El Kutu,
  • Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan,
  • Mekenchil El,
  • Birge — Together,
  • Zhany ERA,
  • Bizdin El,
  • Kelechek — Future,
  • Eldik Party,
  • People’s Party My Fatherland
  • Party of veterans of the war in Afghanistan and participants of other local military conflicts.

Earlier, 15 political organizations notified of their participation in the elections of deputies:

  • Social Democrats,
  • Uluttar Birimdigi,
  • Ishenim,
  • Alliance,
  • Green Party of Kyrgyzstan,
  • Zharatman El,
  • Patriotic Party of Unity of Kyrgyzstan,
  • Ata Meken,
  • Aktiv,
  • Biilik Elge,
  • Yiman Nuru
  • Socio-political party People’s Hope,
  • Akyikat Kyrgyzstan,
  • Alliance of Political Forces of Kyrgyzstan,
  • Ar-Namys.

Today is the last day for notifications. The deadline is 18.00.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/205927/
views: 61
Print
Related
Elections 2021: Reforma and Ata Meken parties decide to merge
Elections 2021: 15 parties notify CEC of participation in race
Elections 2021: CEC sets date of start of election campaign
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on Elections of Deputies of Parliament
Parliamentary elections could take place in mid-December
Parliamentary elections postponed to November in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary elections to take place on October 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary elections could be held on October 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary elections to take place in autumn in Kyrgyzstan
CEC calculates cost of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Border issues not resolved, Sadyr Japarov admits Border issues not resolved, Sadyr Japarov admits
President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks
Sadyr Japarov lays capsule at construction site of new Bala-Saruu HPP Sadyr Japarov lays capsule at construction site of new Bala-Saruu HPP
New Yntymak II park opened in Bishkek New Yntymak II park opened in Bishkek
3 September, Friday
11:37
Three Nations Cup: Football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team of Palestine Three Nations Cup: Football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats...
11:24
Elections 2021: At least 38 parties intend to participate in race
11:05
Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan
10:52
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:07
1,939 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 343 - in serious condition
2 September, Thursday
18:28
Kyrgyz companies to take part in Business Forum in Hungary