Elections 2021: 15 parties notify CEC of participation in race

At least 15 political parties sent notifications to the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan about their participation in the elections of deputies of the Parliament. The Central Election Commission (CEC) reported.

The following political organizations are going to run for Parliament:

Social Democrats;

People’s Party Uluttar Birimdigi;

Ishenim;

Alliance;

Green Party of Kyrgyzstan;

Zharatman El;

Patriotic Party of Unity of Kyrgyzstan;

Ata Meken;

Yiman Nuru;

Hope of the People;

Aktiv;

Power to the People;

Akyikat Kyrgyzstan;

Ar-Namys,

Alliance of Political Forces of Kyrgyzstan.

Elections are scheduled for November 28. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.