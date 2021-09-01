Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan tells about social allowances increase

Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov told about decrees that increase the size of social allowances. Press service of the ministry reported.

Several decrees have been prepared within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day, in particular, on measures of additional social support for children, who have lost their breadwinners and an increase of the current size of social allowances from October 1, 2021 — by 50 percent, and from January 1, 2022 — by 100 percent.

The current amount of social allowances for persons with disabilities, cerebral palsy (4,000 soms) will grow to 6,000 soms from October, and from January 1, 2022 — up to 8,000 soms.

Social allowances for children with HIV or AIDS patients, as well as for children born by a mother with HIV / AIDS will be increased from 4,000 to 8,000 soms. Social allowances for people with disabilities from childhood of II and III groups will grow up to 8,000 soms.

«Further, in case of loss of the breadwinner, payments to children will be increased from 1,000 to 1,500 soms, and from January 1, 2022, they will be increased by 100 percent. These children will get 2,000 soms each. Orphans will get 4,000 soms under the decree on state social pension insurance,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Starting from October, the size of the basic part of pensions will grow. From April 1, 2022, its is promised to raise the salary of social workers, from October 1, 2022 — of technical and junior maintenance personnel by 50 percent. The issue of increasing the salaries of civil servants is at the negotiations stage.