Kyrgyzstani dies on Tamchy - Moscow flight

A Kyrgyzstani died on Tamchy — Moscow flight. Russian media reported.

One of the passengers of the plane performing the flight started feeling unwell. The plane made an emergency landing in Nizhny Novgorod city (Russia).

The commander of the aircraft belonging to the Aeroflot airline sounded an alarm while flying over Nizhny Novgorod. He told the dispatcher that there was a man with an epileptic seizure on board and received permission for an emergency landing.

«The plane landed in 20 minutes, ambulance teams were on duty at the scene. Despite the prompt response, the doctors pronounced the passenger dead. According to preliminary information, the death could have occurred as a result of asphyxiation,» the statement says.

The press service of Manas International Airport OJSC confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency. They clarified that the incident took place on August 29. The man is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.
