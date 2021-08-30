Sadyr Japarov signs decree on Elections of Deputies of Parliament

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on Holding Elections of Deputies of the Parliament, the presidential press service reported.

By the decree, November 28, 2021 is set as the day of elections of deputies of the Parliament of the new convocation.

According to the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, adopted in a referendum on April 11, 2021, the Parliament consists of 90 deputies and is elected for a term of 5 years. The procedure for election of deputies of the Parliament is determined by constitutional law. The constitutional law on Amendments to the Constitutional Law on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament came into force on August 27,2021, which provides for a new procedure for electing deputies of the Parliament

According to the amendments, it is planned to hold elections of deputies of the Parliament according to a mixed electoral system.

Some 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to the proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in a single electoral district, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.

The decree came into force on August 29.