Sadyr Japarov visits facilities restored after conflict in Maksat village

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, as part of his working trip to Batken region, got acquainted with the restored social infrastructure in Maksat village. Presidential press service reported.

The village was destroyed during the events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in April.

The head of state inspected social facilities, in particular, a new local police station, a medical and obstetric center, a football field, as well as a restored secondary school.

Sadyr Japarov was told how the village was rebuilt — it was provided with clean drinking water, asphalt was laid on an 11-kilometer section of the road; street lighting, a system of cold and hot water supply was installed, and a kindergarten is being built.

During his visit to the renovated school, the president talked to the children and scored a symbolic goal on the football field.

He also talked with local residents and the elders.