President of Kyrgyzstan calls on Batken residents not to worry

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, as part of a working trip to Batken region, examined new residential buildings for 84 families in Maksat village, Leilek district, who suffered during the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in April.

On May 6, during his visit to the region, he noted that none of the local residents would be left without the help and necessary support from the state.

Speaking to local residents, Sadyr Japarov congratulated everyone on the upcoming Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, an independent country, an independent state is a great happiness for any people. The sovereignty of the Motherland is peace and territorial integrity of the state. During the recent events at the border in Batken region, the people of Kyrgyzstan once again showed an example of unity and cohesion. Compatriots not only from Kyrgyzstan, but also from other countries of the world offered their help.

«We were able to make up for heavy losses together. At least 36 of our citizens died and more than a hundred were injured during those tragic events. This was a great loss for the Kyrgyz people. I express deepest condolences to the families of the victims. We try our best to help these families. Instead of the damaged houses, new ones with modern conditions were built. Many social issues in rural areas are being addressed step by step. We are trying to do everything so that local residents have all the necessary conditions — provision with clean drinking water, roads, medical and obstetric centres, schools, kindergartens,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He thanked the fraternal Turkish people and the authorities of Turkey for their assistance in restoring housing for Batken residents. The remaining 40 houses will be completed by mid-September, he said.

Addressing the local population, the President stressed that they can live without worrying about their safety. The Kyrgyz army is currently undergoing reform, work is underway to strengthen it and increase the country’s defense capability. The state will continue to provide full protection and security to all of its citizens.

«We must live in peace, as conflicts have not benefited anyone yet. We all know this well, including neighboring states. We are neighbors for centuries, who will not go anywhere from each other, therefore we must live in friendship and unity,» he said.