Swim across Issyk-Kul: Vladislav Shuliko successfully finishes in Balykchy

Kyrgyzstani Vladislav Shuliko set a world record by swimming across Issyk-Kul lake in five and a half days. The master of sports in swimming has successfully covered 180 kilometers — a distance equal to 3,600 Olympic swimming pools.

Vladislav Shuliko started on August 22 at 7.30 am in Karakol. He finished today at 15.25 in Balykchy.

In the first days of the swim, the athlete faced calf cramps. This problem was eliminated by changes in the diet. The most difficult for Vladislav was the third day. Strong winds and waves on the lake made adjustments. The swimmer had to wait out the bad weather on a ship. The doctor accompanying the record holder registered sprain of both shoulder and elbow joints. Shuliko swam overcoming pain.

According to the organizers, the record will be registered based on the results of video recording of all days of the swim and confirmation from the group of people accompanying the swimmer. This procedure can take several months.