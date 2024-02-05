Swimmers from Kyrgyzstan take 6th place at Asian Championships in Bangkok

The team of Kyrgyzstan took sixth place at the Asian Open Aquatics Championships among schoolchildren, which was held from February 2 to February 4 in Bangkok (Thailand). The Swimming Federation reported on social media.

The Kyrgyz athletes won 14 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals.

About 900 schoolchildren from 41 teams of 14 countries took part in the championships.

«The Kyrgyzstan’s team was one of the smallest. Due to a lack of government funding, young athletes did not have time to acclimatize and adapt to time zone changes. Nevertheless, our team turned out to be one of the most successful and effective, which was noted by many experts and heads of other teams,» the Federation noted.

The Federation recalled that there is not a single 50-meter swimming pool that meets world standards in the republic, where athletes could prepare in real competitive conditions for this championship.

«We cannot but recognize that our children have done wonders, taking sixth place in the standings out of 41 teams. For this we would like to say a big thank you to the coaches who trained the athletes for the tournament,» the Federation added.