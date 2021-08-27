12:59
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts tops 100 people

The total number of victims of the blasts at the Kabul airport, including the U.S. servicemen, rose to 100. The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the media outlet, at least 90 Afghan citizens and 13 American soldiers were killed in the attacks.

Two bomb attacks occurred on Thursday at the Kabul airport, one of them — near the Baron Hotel, where, according to media reports, foreigners, including British and U.S. citizens, gathered. The first was a suicide bomb attack, followed by a car bomb explosion.

The media, citing a statement by the Islamic State, reported that this group, banned in Kyrgyzstan and other countries, claimed responsibility for the attack on the airport. The United States believes that Wilayat Khorasan was involved in the bomb attacks.

U.S. President Joe Biden gave an order to prepare strikes at the leaders and targets of Wilayat Khorasan. He assured that those responsible for the attack would be found and punished.
