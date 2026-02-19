From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan

In recent months, cases of teenagers being drawn into extremist and terrorist ideas through social media and messaging apps have been identified in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, remote radicalization is a gradual process of influencing teenagers through online communication. Through manipulation, false promises, and psychological pressure, teenagers are persuaded to adopt dangerous views that justify violence and unlawful actions.

Over the past six months, several cases of teenagers being recruited by terrorist organizations through online resources have been identified, the SCNS noted.

In some cases, minors were detained at the stage of preparing a terrorist act — while studying instructions on how to manufacture improvised explosive devices. In other cases, they were stopped during the production stage. Such actions, including preparations for them, are classified as serious crimes in the Kyrgyz Republic and entail criminal liability.

Parents are advised to pay attention to warning signs, including: abrupt changes in behavior and isolation;

distancing from family and friends;

expression of aggressive or radical religious views;

covert contacts with strangers online;

interest in questionable websites and closed groups;

justification of violence and illegal activities;

increased aggression toward loved ones.

Law enforcement agencies stress that the recruitment process often occurs unnoticed, disguised as friendly communication. Radicalization can have a destructive impact on teenagers, causing them to lose touch with reality, fall under the influence of criminal groups, and jeopardize their future.

Experts note that open dialogue within the family, attention to adolescents’ interests, and reasonable monitoring of their online activity play a key role in prevention.

If such signs are detected, citizens are urged to immediately contact local branches of the State Committee for National Security.