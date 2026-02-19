13:45
USD 87.45
EUR 103.46
RUB 1.14
English

From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan

In recent months, cases of teenagers being drawn into extremist and terrorist ideas through social media and messaging apps have been identified in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, remote radicalization is a gradual process of influencing teenagers through online communication. Through manipulation, false promises, and psychological pressure, teenagers are persuaded to adopt dangerous views that justify violence and unlawful actions.

Over the past six months, several cases of teenagers being recruited by terrorist organizations through online resources have been identified, the SCNS noted.

In some cases, minors were detained at the stage of preparing a terrorist act — while studying instructions on how to manufacture improvised explosive devices. In other cases, they were stopped during the production stage. Such actions, including preparations for them, are classified as serious crimes in the Kyrgyz Republic and entail criminal liability.

Law enforcement agencies stress that the recruitment process often occurs unnoticed, disguised as friendly communication. Radicalization can have a destructive impact on teenagers, causing them to lose touch with reality, fall under the influence of criminal groups, and jeopardize their future.

Parents are advised to pay attention to warning signs, including:

  • abrupt changes in behavior and isolation;
  • distancing from family and friends;
  • expression of aggressive or radical religious views;
  • covert contacts with strangers online;
  • interest in questionable websites and closed groups;
  • justification of violence and illegal activities;
  • increased aggression toward loved ones.

Experts note that open dialogue within the family, attention to adolescents’ interests, and reasonable monitoring of their online activity play a key role in prevention.

If such signs are detected, citizens are urged to immediately contact local branches of the State Committee for National Security.
link: https://24.kg/english/362694/
views: 189
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Pakistani leadership over terrorist attack
SCNS detains author of terrorist threats in Bishkek
Over 290 migrants detained in Russia on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks
President of Kyrgyzstan sends condolences to Indian PM over Pahalgam attack
Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan over terrorist attack
Terrorist attack in Ankara: No Kyrgyzstanis among killed and injured
Almost 200 terrorist attacks attempted in CIS countries last year
Migrants from Central Asia warned about possible terrorist attacks in Russia
Kyrgyzstani detained for planning terrorist attack in one of CIS countries
Terrorist attacks in Dagestan: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Putin
Popular
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports
Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism
Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman
19 February, Thursday
13:05
Taalaibek Sarybashov replaces Zhanar Akaev in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Sarybashov replaces Zhanar Akaev in Parliamen...
12:56
New ministers appointed in Kyrgyzstan: Presidential personnel decisions
12:48
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan comments on detention of nephrologist
12:40
Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov appointed SCNS Chairman by presidential decree
12:16
Education Ministry discusses Erasmus+ program with European Parliament members