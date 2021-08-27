11:25
Nizhne-Serafimovsky nursing home gets access to drinking water

Employees of the National Academy of Sciences installed a water purification system at the Nizhne-Serafimovsky social residential institution for the elderly and people with disabilities. Press service of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that before its residents were forced to drink river water.

Management of the Academy, specialists from the Research Center for Ecology and Environment and the Department for the Development of Drinking Water Supply worked on implementation of the project.

The same water purification system was installed in Sary-Oi village in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/205364/
views: 95
