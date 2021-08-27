11:25
Over 66 people injured in explosion at ammunition depot in Taraz

Fire broke out yesterday evening near one of the ammunition depots of a military unit, stationed in Baizak district of Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan. It resulted in a series of explosions, Tengrinews.kz reported.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, explosion of unidentified objects occurred as a result of a fire in the warehouse. It was used to store mainly engineering ammunition.

Eyewitnesses captured the moment of the explosion on a video.

According to the latest data, 66 people were injured. According to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, about 30 employees of the regional department for emergency situations and military personnel were injured. Most of them have minor injuries, two have severe wounds. More than 1,200 people were evacuated from the incident area.
