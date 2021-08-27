11:24
Vehicles temporarily imported into EAEU before pandemic should be taken out

Period of stay of vehicles temporarily imported by citizens before the start of the coronavirus pandemic on the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union will end on September 30,2021. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reports.

In the conditions of closed borders, citizens, who temporarily imported vehicles, could not fulfill their obligations on their taking out in a timely manner, which would inevitably have significant material costs for them. Therefore, the EEC several times extended the terms of stay of personal cars and other vehicles, temporarily imported by individuals before the outbreak of the pandemic, without paying customs duties — first until September 30, 2020, then until March 31 of this year and subsequently until September 30, 2021.

«If cars and other vehicles are not taken out of the Union by September 30 of this year, they will have to pay customs duties and taxes in full,» the press statement says.
