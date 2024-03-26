10:48
Bishkek Patrol Service receives new cars

New vehicles were transferred to the Patrol Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A handover ceremony took place with the participation of Minister Ulan Niyazbekov, who noted that the strengthening of the country’s internal security, the fight against crime and the implementation of effective preventive measures continue.

«Fulfilling the tasks of the president, large-scale work is being carried out to improve official performance. Over the past three years, we have repaired all the buildings of the internal affairs bodies and handed over about 400 cars,» the minister said.

He added that the Patrol Service of the city of Bishkek has been reorganized, and construction of a new modern building with a specialized training center is underway.
