18:36
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.15
English

54 percent of Kyrgyzstanis seriously concerned about coronavirus

Coronavirus is a serious concern for 54 percent of Kyrgyzstanis. Such data are presented in a survey by SIAR Research and Consulting, which was conducted by the Center for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute (IRI).

The survey found out that 29 percent of respondents more likely take the threat of COVID-19 seriously. At least 12 percent take the virus not seriously and 5 percent — not seriously at all.

At the same time, 8 percent are satisfied with the government’s actions to combat the coronavirus, 38 percent are rather satisfied, 32 percent are rather dissatisfied, and 22 percent are completely dissatisfied.
link: https://24.kg/english/205303/
views: 69
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis name best-known political party
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
Price surge, unemployment, corruption: Kyrgyzstanis name most serious problems
Kyrgyzstan to conduct nationwide vaccination campaign
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 213.8 million people globally
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
2,858 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 423 - in serious condition
237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,813 in total
Cabinet of Ministers starts check on issue of fake PCR test certificates
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan
USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan
Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek
26 August, Thursday
18:08
54 percent of Kyrgyzstanis seriously concerned about coronavirus 54 percent of Kyrgyzstanis seriously concerned about co...
17:59
Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan
17:04
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
16:51
Kyrgyzstanis name best-known political party
14:56
School year to begin in Kyrgyzstan on September 15