54 percent of Kyrgyzstanis seriously concerned about coronavirus

Coronavirus is a serious concern for 54 percent of Kyrgyzstanis. Such data are presented in a survey by SIAR Research and Consulting, which was conducted by the Center for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute (IRI).

The survey found out that 29 percent of respondents more likely take the threat of COVID-19 seriously. At least 12 percent take the virus not seriously and 5 percent — not seriously at all.

At the same time, 8 percent are satisfied with the government’s actions to combat the coronavirus, 38 percent are rather satisfied, 32 percent are rather dissatisfied, and 22 percent are completely dissatisfied.