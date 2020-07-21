16:22
First quarter of new school year in Kyrgyzstan to pass online

The first quarter of the new academic year in schools of Kyrgyzstan will pass online. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the country Nadira Dzhusupbekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, the ministry made such decision taking into account the epidemiological situation and recommendations of the Ministry of Health and local authorities.

The deputy minister added that in some regions, if the epidemiological situation permits, education process can be organized in traditional manner.

At the same time, Nadira Dzhusupbekova noted that shooting of video lessons for the entire school year has begun.
