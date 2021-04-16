14:04
School year to end on May 25 in Kyrgyzstan

School year in schools, regardless of type and form of ownership, will end on May 25 in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The final state certification (exams) will be held from June 2 to June 12 in accordance with the temporary regulation approved by the order of the Ministry of Education and Science on May 11, 2020.

«The final state certification is carried out for students of the 9th and 11th grades by school subject commissions in accordance with the curriculum of each educational organization,» the ministry noted.

The subject commission assesses knowledge of the 9th grade students in mathematics (algebra), native language (Kyrgyz, Russian, Uzbek and Tajik), history of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz language (for schools with Russian, Uzbek and Tajik languages ​​of instruction) or Russian (for schools with Kyrgyz language of instruction).

School leavers (11th grade students) take exams in mathematics (algebra and elements of analysis), native language, history of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz language (for schools with Russian, Uzbek and Tajik languages ​​of instruction) or Russian (for schools with Kyrgyz language of instruction).

«General educational organizations implementing programs of humanitarian, natural science, physical and mathematical profiles, as well as general educational organizations with in-depth study of individual academic subjects can independently determine a subject on their choice,» the ministry noted.

The ministry added that when giving and approving the final marks, the subject commission takes into account the results of control, practical and laboratory works, as well as the quarter, half-year and annual performance of students.
