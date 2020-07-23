Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year

The form of study at higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Nurlan Omurov, told 24.kg news agency.

He noted that the ministry has developed and approved a post-crisis plan. «It has two scenarios. If the situation worsens, study will begin remotely, if it returns to normal — traditionally. This will depend on the decision of the Ministry of Health. In addition, it is possible that in regions with better situation students will study as usual, in others — online,» Nurlan Omurov said.

He added that higher educational institutions are preparing for distance learning.

According to Nurlan Omurov, the Ministry of Education will recommend educational institutions to revise the cost of contract study or provision of deferrals. «Each university independently sets the cost of education, signs contracts with students,» he said.

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan announced that the first quarter of the academic year at schools would pass in online mode.