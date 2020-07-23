11:03
USD 76.52
EUR 88.17
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year

The form of study at higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Nurlan Omurov, told 24.kg news agency.

He noted that the ministry has developed and approved a post-crisis plan. «It has two scenarios. If the situation worsens, study will begin remotely, if it returns to normal — traditionally. This will depend on the decision of the Ministry of Health. In addition, it is possible that in regions with better situation students will study as usual, in others — online,» Nurlan Omurov said.

He added that higher educational institutions are preparing for distance learning.

According to Nurlan Omurov, the Ministry of Education will recommend educational institutions to revise the cost of contract study or provision of deferrals. «Each university independently sets the cost of education, signs contracts with students,» he said.

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan announced that the first quarter of the academic year at schools would pass in online mode.
link: https://24.kg/english/160409/
views: 80
Print
Related
First quarter of new school year in Kyrgyzstan to pass online
New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan
New school year could continue remotely in Kyrgyzstan
Competition for free education in Kazakhstan resumed
School year to end in Kyrgyzstan on May 30
Free educational portal for schoolchildren and students launched in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan develops 400 electronic textbooks
Kyrgyzstan to begin broadcasting of video lessons for schoolchildren
Universities and colleges of Kyrgyzstan switch to distance learning
Ministry of Education organizes distance learning for schoolchildren
Popular
Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in world with highest number of deaths from COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in world with highest number of deaths from COVID-19
New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan
Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek
Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates
23 July, Thursday
10:47
HRW welcomes Kyrgyzstan’s decision to combine statistics on COVID-19 HRW welcomes Kyrgyzstan’s decision to combine statistic...
10:37
Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year
10:16
European Union supports doctors and children at Bishkek baby orphanage
09:59
SDMK: Three clerics died during coronavirus pandemic
09:53
Elections 2020: About 10 million soms to be spent on voting abroad
22 July, Wednesday
18:35
Rest of donor funds to be spent on economic recovery of Kyrgyzstan
16:58
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges to get ready for second wave of COVID-19
16:49
CMIF allocates additional 104.8 mln soms to Bishkek for purchase of PPE
16:40
Vice Prime Minister Aida Ismailova also decides to listen to volunteers