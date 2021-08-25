11:49
Ex-deputy of Talas City Council detained on suspicion of fraud

The ex-deputy of the Talas City Council from SDPK party Samidin Jorobekov, who is on the wanted list, was detained. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

Earlier, the state committee initiated pre-trial proceedings under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Former deputy Samidin Jorobekov fraudulently seized material property and money from foreign investors in the amount of more than 7 million soms in 2017. He was put on the wanted list by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure for the ex-deputy in the form of detention in the remand prison of the SCNS until October 18,» the press center said.
