Honey from Kyrgyzstan gains popularity in Japan

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Japan Mirlan Arstanbaev visited the store of Kato Bihoen company, located on the old shopping street behind the famous Kaminarimon gate of the Sensoji temple in Asakusa (Tokyo). Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

«At the beginning of the meeting, the director of Kato Bihoen, Kato Dzyutaro, told about the company’s activities. According to him, it started selling honey produced in Kyrgyzstan. He stressed that, despite the high cost, honey from the Kyrgyz Republic is gaining more and more popularity in Japan,» the ministry reported.

In the first half of the year, honey exports to Japan amounted to 25.2 tones. The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan expressed gratitude to the companies for their assistance in the development of trade relations between the states.

The parties agreed to maintain close contacts on the further promotion of the export of organic products of Kyrgyzstan to Japan.

The Kato Bihoen company was founded in 1947. The number of its employees is 226 people. The company’s sales for 2020 amounted to about $125 million.
