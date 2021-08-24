Kyrgyzstan to host CSTO military exercises Rubezh-2021

Military of the Central Military District began redeployment to Kyrgyzstan to conduct CSTO exercises. Press center of the organization reported.

It is specified that the Russian military base in Tajikistan was reinforced with Kornet anti-tank systems against the background of the situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Russian military conducted joint exercises in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The exercises of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the CSTO called «Rubezh-2021» (Frontier-21) are scheduled for September 1-9 at the Edelweiss training ground in Kyrgyzstan.

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.