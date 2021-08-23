19:51
CSTO meeting: Sadyr Japarov announces need to consolidate efforts

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, held at the initiative of the Russian side in the format of a video conference. Press service of the head of state reported.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the extraordinary session as an invited guest. The sides exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the CSTO member states.

«Sadyr Japarov noted the need to consolidate efforts of the parties to anticipate negative scenarios for the development of the situation, deepen interaction and develop collective measures for an adequate and timely response to challenges and threats to security,» the statement says.
