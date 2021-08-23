Nine people, including child, killed in traffic accident in Suusamyr

Nine people were killed in traffic accident in Suusamyr valley. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The traffic accident occurred today on the 201kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway. Honda Stepwgn car and Volvo heavy truck collided. Six women, two men and a child died at the scene. One citizen was hospitalized with injuries.

The bodies of the dead were handed over to law enforcement agencies. The cause of the traffic accident is being investigated.