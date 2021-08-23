Events in Afghanistan become topic of online meeting of CSTO leaders

The leaders of the CSTO countries held an unscheduled video conference in connection with the events in Afghanistan. TASS reports.

The session was held in format of a video conference under the chairmanship of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The decision to hold it was made against the background of recent events in Afghanistan. The agenda included issues of ensuring the security of the CSTO member states in the context of the events in Afghanistan.

The leaders of the countries also discussed an effective joint response to possible cross-border challenges and threats.

On August 15, the radical Taliban movement announced full control over the entire territory of Afghanistan.

The CSTO is an international security organization, members of which are currently six states: Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Collective Security Treaty was signed in 1992 in Tashkent.