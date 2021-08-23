18:18
Experts name top 10 in-demand job in Kyrgyzstan

Experts named the top 10 most sought-after specialists in Kyrgyzstan based on the results of the first half of 2021. HeadHunter company told 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the top 10 was compiled based on the number of vacancies published on the company’s website.

The ten areas in which workers and specialists are needed today look like this:

  • Sales;
  • Administrative staff;
  • Information technology, Internet, telecommunications;
  • Marketing, advertising, PR;
  • Accounting, management accounting, enterprise finance;
  • Banks, investments, leasing;
  • Medicine, pharmaceuticals;
  • Construction, real estate;
  • Early career, students;
  • Production, agriculture.
