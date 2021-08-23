13:43
USD 84.64
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.14
English

12 more compatriots evacuated from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan

Twelve more compatriots were evacuated to Kyrgyzstan from Afghanistan. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

Related news
24 Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Afghanistan
According to it, they arrived in Bishkek this morning on Doha — Dubai — Bishkek flight. Earlier, Kyrgyzstanis were transported from Afghanistan to Qatar by a special U.S. plane. With the assistance of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Afghanistan, a Kyrgyz woman was additionally evacuated by a special flight from Kabul to Almaty.

The citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who are still in Afghanistan, are safe and stay in the building of the diplomatic mission and will be returned home in the near future.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated after the announcement of the withdrawal of American troops in the spring of 2021. The radical Taliban movement launched an offensive against the positions of the Afghan army and established control over the entire territory of the country on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani left the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/204796/
views: 97
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov to take part in CSTO session on Afghanistan
Head of Russia criticizes placing Afghan refugees in Central Asia
Situation in Afghanistan: Leaders of CSTO countries to hold video meeting
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
24 Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Afghanistan
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally at U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
USA ready to finance education of 150 Afghan students in Bishkek
Situation in Afghanistan: 14 more Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Kabul
European Union recognizes Taliban victory in Afghanistan
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near UN building in Bishkek
Popular
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
23 August, Monday
13:27
Aisuluu Tynybekova to participate in 2024 Olympics Aisuluu Tynybekova to participate in 2024 Olympics
13:11
12 more compatriots evacuated from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan
13:01
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 211.7 million people globally
12:44
Sadyr Japarov about preparations for 2024 Olympics in Paris: State will help
12:32
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours