12 more compatriots evacuated from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan

Twelve more compatriots were evacuated to Kyrgyzstan from Afghanistan. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.
The citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who are still in Afghanistan, are safe and stay in the building of the diplomatic mission and will be returned home in the near future.
The situation in Afghanistan escalated after the announcement of the withdrawal of American troops in the spring of 2021. The radical Taliban movement launched an offensive against the positions of the Afghan army and established control over the entire territory of the country on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani left the country.