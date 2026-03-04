16:44
First 360 Kyrgyzstanis to be evacuated from UAE on March 5

The first 360 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently staying in the United Arab Emirates will be evacuated by two repatriation flights via Oman on the night of March 5 and the morning of the same day. Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev made the announcement at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, women, children, and elderly citizens will be prioritized for evacuation. Diplomatic mission staff are currently organizing the gathering of citizens and arranging their transportation by bus to departure points.

Imangaziev noted that the most difficult situation has developed in the UAE. Approximately 10,000 Kyrgyzstanis are currently in the Emirates, of whom about 1,200 have requested evacuation. The rest are residents who live and work there on a permanent basis.

Difficulties in organizing the evacuation arose due to the closure of airspace in several countries in the region. According to the deputy minister, airspace has been closed in Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iran. Partial restrictions remain in Oman and Syria.

Overall, more than 20,000 Kyrgyzstanis are currently in the Middle East, with the majority located in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
