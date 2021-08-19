24 Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Afghanistan

Some 24 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were evacuated from Afghanistan. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

«As a result of the negotiations between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, an agreement was reached on the evacuation of 15 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to Almaty by a special plane of the Kazakh side on August 18,» the statement says.

It is noted that the evacuees were transported to Bishkek. Nine more Kyrgyzstanis were earlier taken from Afghanistan to Qatar by plane provided by the American side. At present, the issue of their return to Kyrgyzstan is being considered.

«The citizens staying on the territory of Afghanistan are safe, employees of the ministry and the embassy have established a constant telephone connection with them. Various routes for their evacuation are currently being considered,» the Foreign Ministry concluded.

On August 15, the radical Taliban movement announced full control over the entire territory of Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani has stepped down from office. Diplomatic missions of states accredited in Kabul evacuate their citizens. Thousands of refugees are also trying to leave the republic. Governance of Afghanistan was entrusted to a special council, which includes the head of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and the former president of the country Hamid Karzai.