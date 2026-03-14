Cabinet develops special plan to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from the Middle East

The Cabinet of Ministers has developed a special plan to ensure the safety of citizens of Kyrgyzstan remaining in armed conflict zones in the Middle East. Toktom portal says.

According to the document, a plan has been developed for the evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis staying in armed conflict zones in the Middle East. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic has been appointed the coordinating body responsible for its implementation.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, 300 Kyrgyzstanis have already been evacuated from the region since the escalation of the situation in the Middle East.