19:43
USD 87.45
EUR 101.65
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyzstan to evacuate citizens via Oman, first charter flights approved

President Sadyr Japarov announced ongoing efforts to evacuate citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are unable to return home due to the deteriorating situation in the Middle East.

According to the president, a ban on takeoffs and landings in the United Arab Emirates forced authorities to seek alternative evacuation routes.

As a result, an agreement has been reached with Oman to operate two charter flights, which will allow approximately 300 Kyrgyzstanis to be evacuated.

If the UAE grants permission for additional flights, the remaining citizens could be evacuated within one day.

Women and children will be prioritized during the evacuation process.

The head of state urged citizens to remain calm and patient, assuring them that evacuation efforts continue around the clock with the involvement of all relevant government agencies.

  • According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of March 2, around 22,000 Kyrgyzstanis are in Middle Eastern countries. Of them, approximately 6,000 are in Saudi Arabia (mainly pilgrims performing Umrah), and about 10,000 are in the UAE. Others are located in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Israel, and other countries across the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/364354/
views: 275
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan begins work to evacuate citizens from the Middle East
Escalation in the Middle East: SCO issues statement
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
About 22,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently in the Middle East
Kyrgyzstanis stranded in UAE: We are left to ourselves, money running out
MFA of Kyrgyzstan opens 24-hour headquarters amid Middle East situation
Ala-Archa shopping center evacuated in Bishkek
Eleven Kyrgyzstanis successfully evacuated from Israel
Kyrgyzstan calls for peaceful resolution of situation in the Middle East
Foreign Minister calls for peaceful resolution of conflict in the Middle East
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists
Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed
Kyrgyz MFA expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East Kyrgyz MFA expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East
3 March, Tuesday
16:57
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for allocation of state land Kyrgyzstan changes rules for allocation of state land
16:47
First triplets in 2026 born at Osh Interregional Hospital
16:00
Kyrgyzstan plans to ban import of vehicles without catalytic converters
15:52
Kyrgyzstan to evacuate citizens via Oman, first charter flights approved
15:47
About 700 vehicles with foreign license plates held in impound lots