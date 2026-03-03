Kyrgyzstan to evacuate citizens via Oman, first charter flights approved

President Sadyr Japarov announced ongoing efforts to evacuate citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are unable to return home due to the deteriorating situation in the Middle East.

According to the president, a ban on takeoffs and landings in the United Arab Emirates forced authorities to seek alternative evacuation routes.

As a result, an agreement has been reached with Oman to operate two charter flights, which will allow approximately 300 Kyrgyzstanis to be evacuated.

If the UAE grants permission for additional flights, the remaining citizens could be evacuated within one day.

Women and children will be prioritized during the evacuation process.

The head of state urged citizens to remain calm and patient, assuring them that evacuation efforts continue around the clock with the involvement of all relevant government agencies.